HOUSTON — Houston police investigators are responding to a deadly crash in southeast Houston.

It happened Thursday in the 1500 block of West Bay Area Boulevard and Glenwest Drive at about 4:40 p.m., according to police.

Two vehicles were involved and at least one person is dead.

Three children were taken to a hospital. One of them was flown.

Police did not release any more information about the crash.

This is a developing story.