PASADENA, Texas - A Pasadena Police officer shot and killed a suspect Wednesday night following a traffic stop and altercation in a parking lot.

Police say the officer was patrolling the area near Jana Lane and Pine Street when he tried pulling over a car for running a stop sign. Authorities say the suspect ran from the officer and was tossing drugs.

The police officer and the suspect got into a fight. That’s when the officer fired his gun and hit the suspect.

The suspect was taken to the hospital where he later died.

