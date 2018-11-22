PASADENA, Texas - A Pasadena Police officer shot a suspect Wednesday night following an altercation in a parking lot.

Police say the officer was patrolling the area near Jana Lane and Pine Street when he tried pulling over a car. An altercation started in the parking lot of a business there, and the officer fired his gun, hitting the suspect.

The suspect was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Check back here for more details on this developing story as they become available.

© 2018 KHOU