HOUSTON – Houston police are searching for a young woman who hasn’t been seen since mid-June in the Galleria area.

Police on Wednesday announced Danielle Rainwater, 19, was last seen June 14 at the H-E-B on San Felipe near Fountain View.

Those who know the woman told police she frequently visits the Galleria area and Arpi's Phoenicia Deli on Westheimer near S. Kirkwood.

She’s described as a white female, 110 lbs., hazel eyes, brown hair with a height of 5’04”.

