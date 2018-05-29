HOUSTON - Police are looking for the parents of two young boys found wandering in a southwest Houston apartment complex Tuesday afternoon.

The Houston Police Department said around 12:30 p.m. a man saw the two boys, ages two and three, running near the 8100 block of Richmond Ave.

The man instructed the boys to go inside their apartment.

According to police, the two went inside an apartment but came out a short time later.

Police said the man then notified apartment management. The manager took boys inside the apartment office and called police.

When police arrived on scene they checked the apartment the boys went inside of and discovered it was empty.

The boys were checked out by EMS then taken to the Child Assessment Center.

© 2018 KHOU