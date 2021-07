Any information concerning Sebastiani should be called in to HPD’s Missing Persons unit at 832-394-1840.

HOUSTON — Houston police early Thursday issued a bulletin for a missing person who was last seen the day before at George Bush Intercontinental Airport.

Joe Sebastiani, 63, was wearing blue jeans, a blue shirt and was carrying a small, white dog. He was on foot, police stated.

He’s described as a white male, about 5 feet 6 inches tall, 180 pounds with brown eyes and gray hair.