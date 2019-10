HOUSTON — A 5-year-old girl police believed walked away from home has been found.

Officials responded to the call just before 8 p.m. Wednesday in the 3100 block of Hayes Road. They said it appears the 5-year-old Hispanic girl walked out of her home.

Police went door-to-door in the neighborhood searching for the girl. She was found a short time later at an apartment complex.

