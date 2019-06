HOUSTON — Police have located the 16-year-old boy with autism who went missing from a group home in southwest Houston on Sunday morning.

Devin Brock had last been seen Sunday around 6:45 a.m., before he left a group home in the 5500 block of Duxbury, police said.

Police said he is nonverbal.

Around 5 p.m., police said the teen had been located. No other details were released.