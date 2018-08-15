HOUSTON — Police are waiting on autopsy results after human skeletal remains were found Tuesday afternoon on Westheimer Road.

HPD patrol officers responded to a report Tuesday afternoon of human skeletal remains found inside a storage unit at 9333 Westheimer Road. The remains were reported around 2 p.m.

Investigators believe the deceased person is a male but are still waiting on confirmation.

The person's identity and cause of death is is pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences, according to the city of Houston.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600.

© 2018 KHOU