HOUSTON - Police are investigating after a body was found under the Gulf Freeway, near Cullen Blvd Monday afternoon.

The scene is just off the University of Houston's main campus. The man who made the discovery told KHOU 11 News he was walking under the interstate to use the restroom when he found the dead man.

He said he flagged down a nearby Deputy Constable who called for Houston Police.

It's believed that the victim is homeless and his body has been in the elements for some time.

It's unclear how the man died.

