HOUSTON — A police officer is conscious after he was hit on a motorcycle by a white pickup truck Saturday night.

It happened in northeast Houston at the Eastex Freeway feeder road near Will Clayton Parkway around 9 p.m. Houston police tell us that the uniformed officer was at the stop light when he was hit from behind by the driver of the pickup.

Police say the driver in the white pickup left the scene, but was found later at a different scene and taken into custody for questioning.

We're told the officer's injuries are not life-threatening. At this point, no charges have been filed.

This is a developing story. We'll post more as we get it.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM