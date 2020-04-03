LEAGUE CITY, Texas — Loose dogs attacked an 81-year-old woman and her dog in a League City neighborhood on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

It happened at about 2:05 p.m. at the Newport Park, in the Newport Subdivision, according to the League City Police Department.

"Witnesses said that two dogs, one which was a pit bull, were loose in the area while the victim was walking her dog," police stated. "The dogs attacked the victim’s dog. She fell to the ground, and the pit bull turned on her."

Police said the woman suffered injuries to her arms and a leg, but the injuries were non-life threatening.

A witness jumped in to help and stopped the attack before police arrived.

League City Animal Control contained both dogs, and the owner was later identified as Chester Gschwind. Gschwind was cited for Animal at Large, No Rabies Vaccination and Canine without League City Tags for both dogs, police said.

"The pit bull was kept by League City Animal Control under ten day-quarantine by law for rabies observation."

Police did not indicate if the woman's dog was hurt in the attack.

