Police chase ends in HOV lane on Eastex Freeway

One person was taken into custody after a chase came to an end in the northbound HOV lane of the Eastex Freeway.

HOUSTON — A woman was taken into custody Wednesday after authorities said she led police on a chase in northeast Houston.

It's unclear why the chase began around 3:40 p.m., but Harris County Sheriff's Office investigators said they tried to pull the vehicle over and the driver refused to stop before leading them on a chase.

Authorities said the driver eventually came to a stop in the northbound HOV lane on the Eastex Freeway near Little York Road, just outside of downtown.

A K-9 unit was deployed into the car and the driver was bitten, according to HCSO officials. It's unclear how severely she was injured.

The woman was then taken into custody. It's unclear what charges she'll be facing.