Police chase ends in five-vehicle crash in NE Houston

Deputies were pursuing a vehicle that ended up crashing in the area of Aldine Westfield and Little York Road.

HOUSTON — A brief high-speed pursuit in northeast Houston ended Wednesday afternoon when the fleeing vehicle was involved in a crash involving multiple vehicles, authorities said.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. in the 10800 block of Aldine Westfield near Little York Road.

Harris County sheriff's deputies were chasing the vehicle before the crash, but it wasn't clear what exactly led to the pursuit or how the crash happened, according to sheriff's office representatives.

Houston firefighters also responded to the scene where at least three vehicles were involved and five people were taken to hospitals.

Their conditions were not immediately known.

It wasn't yet known if any of the victims was the driver involved in the initial chase.

Avoid the intersection of Little York and Aldine Westfield. It will be closed due to an active police investigation. The roadway should be open by 530. Please pray for those involved. @HCSO_PSSB @HCSOTexas @HCSO_Patrol pic.twitter.com/18ypZUFqgP — HCSO Vehicular Crimes Division (@HCSO_VCD) December 22, 2021