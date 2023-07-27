x
Patrol units crash into each other while responding to call in Klein area

The units were responding to a weapons disturbance call when they crashed in the intersection of Kuykendahl and Rhodes roads.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Two people, including a deputy constable, were injured when two patrol cars crashed in a Klein-area intersection on Thursday.

According to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office, two of their deputies were responding to a weapons disturbance when they crashed into each other at the intersection of Kuykendahl and Rhodes roads.

A civilian vehicle was also clipped during the crash, officials said.

One of the deputies and a civilian were taken to area hospitals in unknown conditions.

