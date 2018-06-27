TEXAS CITY – At least a dozen people are recovering from minor injuries after a car crashed into a church van Wednesday afternoon.

Most of the people injured were teenagers, ages 14 to 18 years old, and they are part of an out of state church group, according to Texas City Police.

The crash happened around 3:38 p.m. at the intersection of Century Boulevard and the Emmett F. Lowry Expressway service road, police said.

A Nissan Altima was traveling east on the service road when the driver ran a red light and collided with the van, according to police.

Police said 12-14 people were taken to area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.

