HOUSTON — Houston Police are investigating a possible threat at Lakewood Church.

Police tell us they received a threat from a caller stating that they placed bombs underneath the seats at the church and they were armed with a weapon.

Police are currently on scene investigating.

Lakewood Church officials said there doesn't appear to be a real threat, but police are taking all precautions. The building was initially evacuated, however some parts have been cleared and reopened for workers and church members.

At one point, the Southwest Freeway feeder road near Buffalo Speedway was closed to redirect people away from the church, but it has since reopened.

The Spanish service was cancelled due to the police investigation.

The 7 p.m. service is expected to go as planned, Lakewood officials said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM