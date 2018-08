HOUSTON — Two people were shot outside of a McDonald's downtown Thursday night.

It happened at Pierce and Main streets. A woman was shot and a second person was injured after witnesses say an upset customer opened fire.

The Metro Police Department is working the scene.

#BREAKING Woman shot, second person injured after witnesses say an upset customer started shooting outside a downtown McDonalds. #khou11 pic.twitter.com/N6uvWT3u1t — Brett Buffington (@BrettKHOU) August 24, 2018

This is a developing story.

