DICKINSON, Texas — Two pedestrians were killed in Dickinson Sunday, according to police.

It happened on FM 517 at Houston Avenue. A dog is also deceased on scene.

Officers on scene say it appears the two female victims had gotten out of their cars to help wrangle in a stray dog in the road. A third vehicle who struck the victims stayed on scene and is cooperating with police.

Accident reconstruction teams are on scene working to figure out exactly how this happened.

Police said the eastbound lanes of traffic were being diverted and the road is expected to be closed for several hours while officers investigate the crash.

Victims have not been identified pending notification of next of kin.

