HOUSTON - There’s a utility pole predicament east of downtown that residents call a potential hazard. The giant pole is plopped right on top of a street’s only sidewalk.

“Well, originally, the pole ended up laying across my yard right here,” said neighbor Tim Egan.

Egan, who’s remodeling a home, complained about the pole until crews moved it from his yard to a ditch. That’s where it sat until the ditch needed cleaning.

“They lifted the pole out of the ditch and onto the sidewalk,” said Egan.

It’s the only sidewalk along Palmer Street near Garrow.

“It’s the only place to pass through here other than on the street, which is also very narrow,” said Egan.

Gina Duran walks her dogs on a different street but she wonders what a disabled person in a wheelchair would do to get around the pole.

“You know, if it’s not reported, they don’t know about it,” said Duran. “If it’s reported, you definitely got to do something about it within a timely manner.”

CenterPoint Energy put out survey flags near the pole and handles utilities in the area, according to 311. There happens to be a huge CenterPoint service center just two or three blocks from the pole where lots of utility-related apparatus is stored.

A spokesperson told us they plan to install the pole by the end of the week ot remove it until the work is ready to be completed.

