TEXAS CITY, Texas -- Firefighters again battled a fire in Texas City where a CenterPoint facility reignited early Wednesday.
The fire broke out before 7 a.m.
Officials said firefighters were on the scene, and there was no danger to the public.
On Tuesday, CenterPoint confirmed a transformer caught fire at their Texas City substation, sending thick black smoke into the air. There were no injuries or widespread reports of power outages.
As of noon Wednesday the second fire appeared to be mostly under control.
