TEXAS CITY, Texas -- Firefighters again battled a fire in Texas City where a CenterPoint facility reignited early Wednesday.

The fire broke out before 7 a.m.

Officials said firefighters were on the scene, and there was no danger to the public.

The Centerpoint facility fire has reignited. First responders are on scene. No action is needed on your part. — City of Texas City (@CityofTexasCity) May 9, 2018

On Tuesday, CenterPoint confirmed a transformer caught fire at their Texas City substation, sending thick black smoke into the air. There were no injuries or widespread reports of power outages.

As of noon Wednesday the second fire appeared to be mostly under control.

