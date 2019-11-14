A man was killed Wednesday when he fell in a hole behind a north Houston shopping center, according to police.

Police said the man was a plumber who was working on pipes behind a shopping center near the intersection of Tidwell Road and the North Freeway.

Authorities said they responded to calls for a trench rescue and when they arrived, they found the plumber's body in the hole.

It's not clear if he was working alone at the time.

