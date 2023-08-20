Playground destroyed by fire in Spring as officials investigate cause

Officials have not yet determined if it was arson, but Precinct 4 said they believe someone may have set fire to the grass and equipment.

Example video title will go here for this video

SPRING, Texas — A playground turned into a raging inferno in Spring. Now the Harris County Fire Marshal's Office is investigating to see if it was done on purpose.

Officials said the fire happened just after 5 p.m. at a park on Trailing Vine Road just across from Hirsch Elementary School.

Crews with Precinct 4 and the Spring Fire Department responded quickly to the scene, but the playground was a total loss. Spring firefighters spent hours monitoring and hosing down the area for hot spots.

The fire is now under investigation and officials have not yet determined if it was arson, but Precinct 4 said they believe someone may have set fire to the grass and equipment.