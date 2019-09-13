SUGAR LAND, Texas — A high school football player has been taken to a hospital in the Texas Medical Center after suffering a neck injury during a game Thursday night.

The Fort Bend Independent School District confirmed the Austin High School student was hurt during a junior varsity match.

The school's website shows the team was playing Katy's Seven Lakes High School.

The school district couldn't confirm how seriously the player was hurt, but sources tell KHOU 11 the 911 caller told Fort Bend County Dispatchers the 15-year-old couldn't feel his legs.

According to sources, the teen was taken to a trauma center with no feeling below his lower neck.

This is a developing story. KHOU 11 is working to gather more details.

