Dear Everyone,

How many of you are sick and tired of seeing the ugly side of social media? It's gotten so bad, a lot of people have checked out of Facebook to avoid the childish name-calling and personal attacks.

We see it every day on KHOU.com.

If you're part of the problem, please ask yourself: Would you want your child to see your post?; Your Mother?; Your boss?; Your co-workers?; What about your preacher/pastor/priest/rabbi?

And did you know there are tools that allow others to see your posts, comments and likes even if your page is private? That could come back to haunt you with a current -- or future -- employer.

If that's not enough, personal attacks and racist comments will get you banned from KHOU's Facebook page. (Please report offenders to web@khou.com and include a link to the post)

We're not all going to agree but you can disagree without being nasty about it.

So let's play nice, people. Please!

