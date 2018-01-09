HOUSTON - Americans are willing to spend whatever it takes to tweak their look.

Plastic surgery is a billion-dollar industry. Last year alone, Americans spent $16.7 billion for work on their bodies. That’s 17.5 million procedures performed in 2017.

So what are people getting done? Breast implants, liposuction and nose jobs are the most popular. They make up nearly 43 percent of all surgeries.

It’s relatively new procedures – like butt lifts – made popular by celebrities like Cardi B seeing some of the biggest increases from year to year.

Ladies are forking out the most cash for these surgeries. Ninety-two percent are women, and 75 percent are 40 or older.

Most surgeries are performed on the West Coast – no surprise there – but 17 percent of plastic surgeries are happening in Alabama, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Indiana, Arkansas, Oklahoma and Texas.

Keep in mind whatever you want done is going to cost you. A facelift alone if more than $7,000, and you’ll likely spend more than that, as 41 percent of people are now opting to have multiple improvements done at the same time.

© 2018 KHOU