HOUSTON — A Houston nonprofit is sending letters to the governor, asking him to rethink his decision that will stop allowing new refugees to resettle in Texas.

That non-profit Plant It Forward helps Houston refugees make a home here by giving them the resources to do something that comes naturally to them.

For Constant Ngouala, carrots are the hardest.

“They can take maybe 70 to 90 days to grow," Ngouala said.

But arugula, that’s his favorite.

“People love that," Ngouala said.

It’s not a likely place to find a farm – an intersection in the middle of Houston. But it works.

“I have spinach. I have mustard green. I have broccoli and snow peas. I have mint, cilantro, parsley," Ngouala said.

For Constant and several others, farming is their way of life.

“Organically grown, and it’s healthy. And it’s super fresh," said Liz Vallette, president of Plant It Forward. “So they come here with that skill.”

It was in their home countries, and is now in their new home of Houston.

They’re refugees. All of them. Many of them come here after escaping violence in their home country. For Constant, that was the Congo.

“After they’ve been through trauma and the experiences that cause them to become refugees," Vallette said. “I think it's both mentally healing, and also something familiar.”

They find peace in farming. Plant It Forward provides them land and training.

“They help you by selling your vegetables," Ngouala said.

On the weekend, you can find Constant and others at local farmers markets. His produce is sought by Houston chefs. He’s even cooked for Anthony Bourdain.

Plant It Forward is wanting refugees to know there is a place for them.

“We were concerned that our farmers might not feel welcome. We’re concerned that they’re being targeted as people who don’t belong," Vallette said.

They hope to change Gov. Greg Abbott's mind, saying refugees like Constant are just what the country needs.

“There were not many farmers around the city, but now, many people that I know started farming because they see what we are doing," Ngouala said.

If you want to try their vegetables, Plant It Forward’s farmers are at several Houston farmer’s markets. They even have a subscription program that allows you to get weekly boxes of seasonal produce. More information can be found on their website.

