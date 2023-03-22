Fire extinguished at INEOS plant after possible pipeline explosion, officials say

One person was taken to the hospital following the possible plant explosion. All roads in the area have been reopened.

The fire began burning Wednesday at the site near Highway 225. It was extinguished just before 1:30 p.m. So far, crews haven't said what started the fire but Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted that it may have been a blast.

Officials say Beltway 8 and Highway 225, as well as the Houston Ship Channel, have reopened after the fire.

One person has been taken to the hospital and officials say there are no impacts to the community at this time.

We'll update this story when we learn more information.