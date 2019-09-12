HOUSTON — Houston Police Department sergeant Chris Brewster was shot to death while he was investigating reports of a domestic disturbance in east Houston.

His body will be moved from the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences building on Monday.

A police escort will lead Brewster's body from 1861 Old Spanish Trail to the Pat H. Foley & Company Funeral Home at 1200 West 34th Street.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday and his funeral is planned for 10 a.m. Thursday.

More details will be provided later.

Arturo Solis is accused of shooting Brewster multiple times just before 6 p.m. Saturday in the 7400 block of Avenue L.

Solis admitted to shooting Sgt. Brewster because he wanted to avoid getting arrested, court records reveal.

Solis is charged with capital murder of a police officer and has been given no bond.

His next court date is scheduled for Monday at 9 a.m.

Brewster, 32, was sworn in as an HPD officer in November 2010.

