Stolen Plano fire engine found in Dallas, officials say

BALCH SPRINGS, Texas — A Plano Fire Department engine that was reportedly stolen from a manufacturers facility has been found in Dallas, officials say.

A source told WFAA that Engine 6 from Plano is a brand-new engine that was getting finishing touches at a facility in Balch Springs, just southeast of Dallas.

Police in Balch Springs said a person jumped into the truck and drove off around 5:15 p.m. Saturday.

The fire engine was eventually found and stopped by Dallas police in the 2000 block of Main Street in the downtown area around 7 p.m.

Police have not yet released information on the suspect.

According to Balch Springs police, these fire engines are usually valued between $700,000 and $800,000.