Planet Fitness brings back free summer pass for teens

HOUSTON — Planet Fitness is bringing back one of its most popular deals this summer.

The High School Summer Pass returns May 15 for high schoolers between the ages of 14 to 19 so they can work out for free at any Houston area location.

The pass is good through August 31 and only requires teens to register for the program online before they gain access to the club. If you're under 18, you must register with a parent or guardian, or register in person.

It's the third straight year Planet Fitness has offered the pass as a way for high schoolers to stay active during the summer months.

"Research shows that teens are struggling with overall wellness, and this is one of the many reasons why the High School Summer Pass program is so important,” said Chris Rondeau, Chief Executive Officer at Planet Fitness.

Planet Fitness is also giving five teens a $10,000 scholarship through a TikTok video submission contest that runs through the free summer pass period.