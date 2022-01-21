NTSB sheds new light on crash between plane and paraglider in Fulshear that killed two

The paraglider and the plane's pilot were killed when they collided, sending debris across at least three locations spread four miles apart.

FULSHEAR, Texas — We have new information about a deadly collision between a plane and a paraglider in Fulshear back in December.

A new NTSB reports say the paraglider wasn’t equipped with technology that would have it show up on an air traffic controller’s display, meaning the two were in the same airspace without knowing it.

The report also says one of the wings was ripped off the plane on impact.

The plane, which was contracted by UPS, had left George Bush Intercontinental Airport and was heading to Victoria.

NTSB issued Friday the preliminary report for its ongoing investigation of the Dec. 21, 2021, crash of Cessna 208B airplane near Fulshear, Texas. Download the report PDF at https://t.co/Cb6XPJ9nT7 — NTSB_Newsroom (@NTSB_Newsroom) January 21, 2022

The county medical examiner says the paraglider was 51-year-old Kenneth Tuttle. The pilot was identified as Robert Steven Gruss. Both died from blunt force trauma.

The crash scene was spread across at least three locations that are approximately four miles apart.