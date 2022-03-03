Three people removed from international flight after being diverted to Bush Intercontinental Airport

Officials believe the passengers were under the influence when they caused a disturbance.

HOUSTON — An international flight had to divert to Houston to remove three passengers early Thursday morning.

An official confirmed with KHOU 11 News that the plane landed at Bush Intercontinental Airport to take the passengers into custody. The flight was travelling from Toronto to Mexico City but landed in Houston around 3:30 a.m.

According to the official, the three passengers were under the influence and caused a disturbance on the flight. They were removed from the plane and taken into custody by Houston police.

This story will be updated with more information.