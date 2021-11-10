UPS confirmed one of its drivers was killed when a small plane crashed in East San Diego County.

SANTEE, Calif. — At least two people - including a UPS driver - were killed Monday when a small plane crashed into homes in a residential neighborhood of Santee in East San Diego County, according to authorities. Two other people were also injured, officials confirmed.

The aircraft went down at the corner of Jeremy and Greencastle streets about 12:15 p.m., according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department. Aerial footage from Chopper 8 showed two homes extensively damaged by fire. Large plumes of black smoke were also seen in the area.

Security cameras at a nearby home captured video of the plane going down into homes and the resulting flames:

Santee Fire Department Deputy Fire Chief Justin Matsushita confirmed Monday afternoon that there were “at least two fatalities” and two other people were transported to local hospitals. The injured parties were conscious when transported but the extent of their injuries was unknown.

Matsushita said he did not believe either of the fatalities were people inside the homes but the investigation is ongoing. He said it was unknown how many people were on the plane.

UPS issued the following statement confirming the death of their employee:

“We are heartbroken by the loss of our employee, and extend our deepest condolences to his family and friends. We also send our condolences for the other individuals who are involved in this incident, and their families and friends.

We are cooperating with the responding authorities in their investigation, and we are respectfully deferring questions to the investigating authorities.”

FAA officials were on the way to take over the investigation as of Monday afternoon.

According to Donna Durckel from Land Use & Environment County of San Diego, the Cessna that crashed in Santee did not "originate from or plan to land at Gillespie Field." Durckel said its flight plan was from Yuma, Arizona to Montgomery-Gibbs Executive Airport.

"The start or end of its flight was not Gillespie Field. The plane was not in radio contact with the Gillespie Field tower, so there was also no indication they were attempting to land at Gillespie," Durckel said.

Matsushita said 12 homes were affected by the plane crash with two being a total loss. He said the debris field for the crash spans about a block with pieces of the aircraft hitting several homes.

The deputy fire chief confirmed that a UPS truck outside the home sustained major damage. He would not comment further on the vehicle or anyone in it.

The San Diego Sheriff's Department tweeted looking for videos and photos of the crash to share with the National Transportation Safety Board and help with their investigation.

SDG&E was also on scene for an active gas leak. Matsushita said they were trying to make the scene safe for fire crews.

Officials also confirmed that students at nearby schools were safe and unaffected by the crash.

According to the Santana High School Twitter account, the crash happened two or three blocks from the school but all students were safe. Students were released for lunch or dismissal if they did not have any other classes on Monday.

