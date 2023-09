No word yet if anyone else was on board the plane when it crashed.

HUNTSVILLE, Texas — At least one person died in a small plane crash at the Huntsville Municipal Airport Wednesday morning, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The plane crash happened just before noon at the airport on Airport Drive just east of Interstate 45.

No word yet if anyone else was on board the plane when it crashed. It has not been released what led up to the crash.