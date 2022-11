Officials said the small plane crashed in the roadway and that two people onboard are being evaluated.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Cy-Fair Fire Department responded to the scene of a small plane crash near Cypress, according to officials.

The crash was reported just before 1 p.m. Sunday on Fritsche Cemetary Road which is near Grant Road in northwest Harris County.

Officials said the small plane crashed in the roadway. A man and a woman were on the plane when it crashed. They were both taken to an area hospital. The woman was in critical condition and the man's condition was unknown.

A man and woman were taken to the hospital after a small plane crashed in Cypress on Fritsche Cemetery Rd. Units on scene waiting on FAA to arrive. We’ll have the latest on @KHOU pic.twitter.com/evUs8vKkqB — Maria E. Aguilera (@maria_aguilera) November 20, 2022

