Traffic is delayed in the area as crews work to clean up after the crash.

WINNIE, Texas — The Chambers County Sheriff’s Office is asking drivers to avoid Highway 124 and Broadway Avenue in Winnie after a plane crash.



The sheriff’s office made the announcement around 11:20 a.m. Saturday.



A photo provided by the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office shows the damage. The photo shows a yellow plane overturned alongside the highway. A witness tells 12News it happened near Market Basket.

The plane was used as a float in the 2021 Rice Festival Parade Saturday morning. After the parade, Sheriff Brian Hawthorne tells 12News the plane wasn't intended to be on the road.

“It was towed from the airport to be in the festival parade, and then they went to the parade, and then in lieu of towing it [back] because it looked like weather was moving in on them, they felt like it would be quicker-- the highway had been shut down for the parade--they felt like it was quicker to fly it, definitely not at the recommendation of the authorities or the festival,” Hawthorne said.



There were no reported injuries from the crash, according to the sheriff's office. He said he doesn’t know how the plane crashed, but he believes weather was a factor.

In the video released by the Chambers County Sheriff's Office, the plane appears to have touched down on the road and came back up before stroking a nearby billboard.



Traffic is delayed in the area as crews work to clean up after the crash.



This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device