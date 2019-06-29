DANBURY, Texas — The pilot of a small helicopter was unhurt, the FAA says, after being forced to make an emergency landing in a field. The "hard landing" happened early Friday afternoon, near Danbury, Texas.

According to a spokesperson for the Federal Aviation Administration, the Robinson R-22 helicopter experienced a mechanical failure, just before the hard landing.

According to the FAA records, the helicopter is registered to Standard Aviation Services, LLC. our of Falfurrias, Texas.

The FAA didn't say if the aircraft was damaged during the landing.