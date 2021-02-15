'Treacherous conditions' | Icy roads lead to 10-car pile-up, more than 100 crashes across Houston

HOUSTON — Police and firefighters responded to a reported 10-car pile-up on the I-45 Gulf Freeway just south of downtown Sunday night.
This happened just after 10 p.m. heading north near Lockwood.
Houston Fire Chief Sam Pena said for drivers to avoid unnecessary travel. Road conditions will remain dangerous with the icy conditions from the historic winter storm affecting the entire state.
No word on any injuries from the pile-up yet.
Not long after the news of the pile-up, Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo reported that HPD was working 134 traffic crashes across the Houston roadways at about 10:30 p.m. That was an increase from the 60 active crashes he reported just two hours earlier.
Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez reported as of 9:30 p.m. that dispatchers had fielded calls for 19 icy roadways, 45 minor accidents and 10 major accidents.
The icy spots led to the closure of several major freeways Sunday night with temperatures expected to continue to fall and more ice to accumulate on roadways.