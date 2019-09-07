HUMBLE, Texas — Firefighters extricated a driver who was pinned inside his pickup following a crash in the Humble area late Monday.

Life Flight took the driver to the hospital, but he was later pronounced dead.

The crash happened in the 19400 block of Kenswick at about 11 p.m., according to the Houston Police Department.

Police said the pickup swiped another vehicle in the crash. That driver was not hurt, but the pickup driver crashed into a tree and may have even been impaled by a branch.

Firefighters had to remove the roof of his pickup to free him from the wreckage.

The cause of the crash is not known.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM