HOUSTON — Houston firefighters had to work for 20 minutes to free a man who was trapped in a pickup truck after crashing into a tree in Midtown overnight.

The crash was reported in the 3500 block of Louisiana at about 10:40 p.m. Monday.

According to Lt. Christopher Bruce with the Houston Police Department, witnesses said the older Dodge pickup was earlier speeding in and out of traffic on Highway 59/I-69 all while missing the front driver’s side wheel and tire. Witnesses said the driver was heading northbound at Kirby when they lost sight of him.

The pickup driver exited at Spur 527 and then crashed into a tree in Midtown. No other vehicles were involved in the wreck.

HPD Vehicular Crimes Division is handling the investigation. They will determine the cause of the crash and what charge the driver could face, if he survives.

The driver was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

