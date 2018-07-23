HOUSTON -- Just days after a cardiologist was shot to death in the Medical Center during the morning rush hour commute, police released surveillance photos in hopes of catching the killer.

The Houston Police Department photos show the moments leading up to Dr. Mark Hausknecht's killing Friday morning.

Dr. Mark Hausknecht is seen headed north at 6700 Main and crossed into the W. Holcombe intersection. In the last photo, the shooter is seen headed west on Southgate Boulevard toward Travis Street.

This 4th (and last) photo is moments after the shooting as the suspect heads west on Southgate Blvd toward Travis St. These are the only images available for release at this time. Media partners: No other information, but we will provide any & all updates here. #hounews pic.twitter.com/l13zovmcNT — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) July 23, 2018

Investigators still have not been able to identify a suspect in Dr. Hausknecht's killing. HPD on Saturday released a composite sketch of the man they believe to be the shooter.

Dr. Hausknecht was a beloved cardiologist who was an "important member" of the Houston Methodist staff and the DeBakey Heart & Vascular Center, the hospital said.

The doctor specialized in cardiovascular disease and had been in practice for almost four decades.

Jim McGrath, the spokesman for the family of President George H.W. Bush, said Dr. Hausknecht treated President Bush for heart arrhythmia in 2000. President Bush expressed his condolences to Dr. Hausknecht's family on Friday:

Statement by President @GeorgeHWBush on the tragic death of Houston cardiologist Dr. Mark Hausknecht. pic.twitter.com/Wl0g6IK3c5 — Jim McGrath (@jgm41) July 20, 2018

"Mark was a fantastic cardiologist and a good man," President Bush said. "I will always be grateful for his exceptional, compassionate care. His family is in our prayers."

