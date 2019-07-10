HOUSTON — The CEO of a Houston-based insurance holding company has put his Memorial-area mansion on the market, with an asking price of $29.5 million.

The property is owned by Stephen Way, the founder and CEO of Houston International Insurance Group. Way declined to comment on the listing. Laura Sweeney of John Daugherty Realtors is handling the listing of 120 Carnarvon Drive.

The 26,638-square-foot house at 120 Carnarvon Drive was designed in the style of an English manor and features six bedrooms, seven full bathrooms and nine half bathrooms.

To get a look at the property, visit the Houston Business Journal to see a slideshow

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM