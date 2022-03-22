Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott donates $436 million to Habitat for Humanity International

HOUSTON — Houston Habitat for Humanity is getting a huge donation from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott.
Scott donated $436 million to Habitat for Humanity International and 83 of its affiliates. Houston will get $11 million.
Part of the money will be used to build more affordable housing in the area.
It's not the first time a Houston organization has received a huge donation from Scott. Last month, she donated $13 million to the Houston chapter of the nonprofit organization Communities in Schools.
Also, several Texas universities have received generous donations from Scott.
Last year, the philanthropist donated $30 million to San Jacinto College. Part of that money was used to provide free tuition to qualified students.