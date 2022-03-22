x
Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott donates $436 million to Habitat for Humanity International

Houston Habitat for Humanity will receive $11 million of Scott's donation.

HOUSTON — Houston Habitat for Humanity is getting a huge donation from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott.

Scott donated $436 million to Habitat for Humanity International and 83 of its affiliates. Houston will get $11 million.

Part of the money will be used to build more affordable housing in the area.

It's not the first time a Houston organization has received a huge donation from Scott. Last month, she donated $13 million to the Houston chapter of the nonprofit organization Communities in Schools.

Also, several Texas universities have received generous donations from Scott.

Last year, the philanthropist donated $30 million to San Jacinto College. Part of that money was used to provide free tuition to qualified students.

    

