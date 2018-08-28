FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas - If there’s an unwanted house guest we can all agree on, it’s termites.

The little eating machines can wreak havoc on a home, and this year, pest companies are dealing with an uptick in cases of “super termites."

When Formosan termites swarm, they travel in the millions. Ted Lieb with Gillen Pest Control says they can cause tens of thousands of dollars in damages to a home.

“Texas A&M says they are pretty much about 10 times more destructive than our natives,” Lieb explained, “so they are definitely a big concern.”

It’s not that unusual to see this kind of termite by the coast, as although they’re native to China, it’s believed they made their way to the ship channel a few decades ago. However, this year, they seem to be getting more adventurous.

"They seem to have spread quite quickly, and they are not so much confined to the coast like everybody has thought they had been for so many years," Lieb said.

Lieb says he’s seen them infesting in Fulshear, Richmond, Rosenberg and Sugar Land and says his colleagues are seeing the same troubling trend.

Although there’s no concrete expansion explanation, Lieb explains that there is a theory: Hurricane Harvey.

“Maybe this year, with the rains we’ve had...we’ve had more moisture in the soil, the remnants of Harvey that caused so much water damage," he said.

Homeowner’s insurance doesn’t cover their expensive appetites, but most companies do offer free inspections and advice.

“Get with your inspector and have them educate you on what to look for and, of course, if you can afford it, do the preventative," Lieb said.

© 2018 KHOU