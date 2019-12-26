Police released video showing two people they'd like to talk to about the fatal shooting of a man last week near the Galleria.

It happened in the 2900 block of Sage Road just south of West Alabama. The victim -- Don Bennett, 35 -- was with at least two other men on December 20 when a vehicle drove past them and someone inside started shooting.

Bennett was the only one hit. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

On Thursday, police released surveillance video of two men they are calling persons of interest. Police say the two guys in the video tried to break into cars the morning Bennett was shot.

RELATED: Man in critical condition after shooting in broad daylight near the Galleria

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM

Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter