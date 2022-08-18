Man shot, killed by deputy constables at Frontier Inn in north Harris County, HCSO says

The man claimed he had killed his wife, but deputies never found a woman in his motel room.

HOUSTON — A man was shot and killed by deputies after he pointed a handgun at them during an incident at a motel in north Harris County Thursday morning, according to the sheriff’s office.

This happened at the Frontier Inn on the North Freeway near North Vista Drive.

HCSO Major Wayne Kuhlman said the man called 911 from his motel room claiming he had killed his wife. He also told the dispatcher that he had a gun and knife.

When deputies arrived at the motel, they knocked on the door to his room. Kuhlman said the man opened the door, told them he had killed his wife and then shut it.

The deputies then retreated to find cover and the man came out of his room with a handgun, Kuhlman said. Deputies opened fire on the man when he pointed the gun at them, HCSO said. It was not known how many shots were fired or how many times the man was hit.

After trying to give him first aid at the scene, the man was pronounced dead. Kuhlman said deputies never found the woman the man claimed to have killed. It is not known if he has a wife.

Kuhlman said the deputies were from the Precinct 4 Constable’s Office. One was a seven-year veteran while another was a six-year veteran. There was a third deputy with them who is a trainee.

