Pickup driver hits, kills person in wheelchair who was crossing dark roadway, police say

Police are investigating, but KHOU 11's Michelle Choi reports the driver involved stayed at the scene.

HOUSTON — A person in a wheelchair was struck and killed in a roadway in south Houston, police said early Friday.

The incident happened along Scott and Holmes, not far from several homes and an industrial complex.

At this time it appears the pickup driver involved stayed at the scene to speak with police.

Update: @houstonpolice say an older man was crossing Holmes Rd. in a blacked out wheelchair — truck driver couldn’t see him and crashed into him.

They say this area is VERY dark during overnight hours.

Neither men were impaired, speed wasn’t a factor. #khou11 #HTownRush pic.twitter.com/vw4H4EQ0sy — Michelle Choi (@MichelleKHOU) September 4, 2020

KHOU 11's Michelle Choi reported it was before sunrise when the accident occurred, and the driver said he couldn't see the man crossing the road.

No charges are expected as police said the pedestrian, a man believed to be in his 50s, was likely at fault for the incident.