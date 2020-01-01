HOUSTON — Crash investigators from the Houston Police Department are searching for a driver, police say left the scene, after hitting and killing a man near the Willowbrook Mall.

The crash happened just after 7 p.m. Tuesday on FM 1960 near Cutten Road.

According to HPD, the victim was rushed to a hospital but did not survive.

Police are searching for a gray Chevrolet Malibu seen leaving the scene.

This is a developing story. KHOU 11 is working to get more information.

