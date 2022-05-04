Sugar Land 7th grader gets message from NASA's Perseverance rover

Today, Grayson Reumont received a special award from NASA's Perseverance Rover on Mars.

SUGAR LAND, Texas — A 7th grader in Sugar Land is getting some recognition that's out of this world.

He was selected for demonstrating his own personal perseverance through life. He's your typical twelve-year-old, but after Today, he's got a really cool, not-so-typical story to tell his friends.

"I was like, 'Woah, I just got a message from a rover on Mars,'" said Reumont.

He was one of 20 kids in the entire country awarded for his perseverance by NASA's own Perseverance mission team. The agency faced and overcame its own hurdles to get the Perseverance rover to Mars during the pandemic and now, they're encouraging students to do the same.

That's exactly why one of his teachers, Mrs. Bedner, nominated Reumont.

"He just been working really hard," said Blair Bedner, a Sugar Land Middle School teacher. "Being able to push through obstacles and really just persevering everything that he's doing."

"Carve your own path and push onward. Keep striving for excellence," the message from the Mars rover reads.

"So cool," said Reumont.

He's overcome so many obstacles in his short life. KHOU 11's Xavier Walton asked him to share some.

"Growing up, I was in foster care and most of the families were abusive," said Reumont. "I got adopted when I was seven, April 21, 2017, so on my birthday. That was pretty cool."

Fast forward some five years later at Sugar Land Middle School you can say he's persevering and carving his own path.